Authorities name person of interest in Bellevue homicide

Jackson County authorities along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking the public’s help in locating a man who is a person of interest in a Bellevue, Iowa, homicide.

Authorities are looking for Christopher Prichard in connection with the shooting death of Angela Prichard, 55.

AT 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, 31821 U.S. Highway 52, in Bellevue.

Deputies found Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities then began looking for Christopher Prichard, who is described as a white man about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone who sees Prichard is asked to call 911, or the Jackson County Dispatch Center 319-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio 319-396-4414, or the Bellevue Police non-emergency number at 563-872-4545.

This is a joint investigation conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, US Fish and Wildlife, and Jackson County Conservation.