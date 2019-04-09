The Moline Police Department said Tuesday that investigators believe a man accused of attempted first-degree murder for a March 25 shooting suspected one of his victims was involved in the killing of his brother.
Terril S. Jenkins, 23, Moline, is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.
The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and 25th Street, according to the Moline police. Two men were wounded, one critically, and had to be hospitalized for their injuries. The one with less severe injuries was released in the hours after the shooting.
Tuesday, the department said it had found footage from a gas station in the area that showed Jenkins seeing the two men — one of whom Jenkins believes was involved in the death of Corey Harrell, 22, of Moline, who was shot to death in a vehicle on Oct. 31, in Moline.
The department alleged Jenkins then followed the victims' vehicle from the gas station in his own and began shooting at them in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue. Afterward, Jenkins allegedly fled the scene but was arrested the day after the attack in Davenport.
Jenkins had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning before Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich, according to the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office.
During a preliminary hearing, the state presents an outline of the evidence and the judge determines whether the case is strong enough to continue. The presentation is made from the witness stand, usually by a police officer. The defense has an opportunity to question the witness before the judge makes the ruling. The burden of proof placed on the state in such a hearing is not considered high.
At Jenkins' hearing on Tuesday, Kauzlarich ruled that the case would proceed, according to the circuit clerk's office. Jenkins' next court date is set for May 10.
The Harrell shooting is still under investigation.
He was driving in downtown Moline when he was attacked by the occupants of another vehicle. He was fatally wounded and his vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block 7th Avenue.
Anyone with any information regarding either of these shootings is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.