Authorities release name of man killed in crash in Moline

City of Moline Police Department in Moline, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed Wednesday in a traffic crash in Moline.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 53rd Street and John Deere Road, according to the Moline Police Department. Investigators said they thought it occurred when a Chevrolet Cruze traveling south on 53rd Street entered the intersection and was hit in the driver’s side door by a westbound Kia Stinger. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Coroner Brian Gustafson said the person killed was Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline.

Police initially reported his address in Rock Island.

An initial examination of Snyder indicates the preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries because of the crash, Gustafson said. No autopsy is planned, but toxicology tests will be performed.

Witnesses told police the Kia had a green light, while the Chevrolet had a red light, police said.

The Moline Police Department accident reconstruction division and the coroner’s office continued their investigation into the crash as of Thursday, Gustafson said.

The police department has asked that anyone with information contact police at 309-797-0401, or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.

