TOULON, Ill. – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of the Toulon man killed Saturday after he is alleged to have attacked police with a machete.

Rodney G. Williams, 66, was shot inside his apartment in the 500 block of North Olive Street as members of the Henry County Special Operations Squad attempted to serve a search warrant and arrest him.

The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the Illinois Division of Criminal Investigation, when officers encountered Williams in his apartment, he attacked them with a machete. Williams was shot and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Henry County Special Operations Squad is composed of officers from Henry and Stark county law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the incident, two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and one Kewanee Police officer have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.