Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has released the name of the man who died early June 10 in a single-vehicle crash.

Mario E. Toney, 18, of Dixon, Illinois, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed and burned in rural Sterling.

At 5:50 a.m. June 10, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Illinois Route 40 north of Fulfs Road in rural Sterling to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames as a result.

Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance and Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald assisted at the scene.