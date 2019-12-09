Authorities search for walkaway from Davenport Work Release Center
Authorities are looking for a man who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center.

Bennie Lee Davis, 54, failed to report Sunday night to the Davenport Release Center.

Davis is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing  223 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility in September 9, 2019.

Persons with information on Davis' whereabouts should contact local police.

Davis was convicted of 3rd degree domestic abuse assault and other crimes in Scott County.

