Authorities seek man who walked away from Davenport work release facility
Authorities seek man who walked away from Davenport work release facility

  • Updated
Darion Thomas

Darion Thomas

 Contributed photo

The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man who failed to report back Tuesday night to a Davenport Work Release facility.

Wanted is Darion Lemont Thomas. The 20-year-old Thomas is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He was admitted to the work release facility on September 30, 2020.

Thomas was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County. 

Persons with information about Thomas' whereabouts should contact local police.

