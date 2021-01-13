Authorities seek man who walked away from Davenport work release facility

The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man who failed to report back Tuesday night to a Davenport Work Release facility.

Wanted is Darion Lemont Thomas. The 20-year-old Thomas is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He was admitted to the work release facility on September 30, 2020.

Thomas was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County.

Persons with information about Thomas' whereabouts should contact local police.

