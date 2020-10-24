 Skip to main content
Authorities surround home after people from vehicle chase flee into house
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies have surrounded a house at 1920 Iowa Street.

The incident began at 10:34 p.m. Friday when police said a vehicle with juveniles in it fled police. The pursuit was authorized as there was a gun nexus to the incident.

While people at the scene were talking about a possible shots fired incident, police said they had no evidence any shots were fired.

The vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled, with some going into the house at 1920 Iowa Street.

A number of people living in the home walked out at police commands, with some detained by police. 

Police were awaiting a search warrant to search the property at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

