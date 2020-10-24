Authorities surround home after people from vehicle chase flee into house

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff deputies surrounded a home outside 1920 Iowa St. late Friday looking for suspects in chase. The vehicle had several juveniles in it and had fled police. The vehicle crashed and the juveniles fled the vehicle, with some going into the house. Police said the incident had a gun nexus.
Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies have surrounded a house at 1920 Iowa Street.
The incident began at 10:34 p.m. Friday when police said a vehicle with juveniles in it fled police. The pursuit was authorized as there was a gun nexus to the incident.
While people at the scene were talking about a possible shots fired incident, police said they had no evidence any shots were fired.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled, with some going into the house at 1920 Iowa Street.
A number of people living in the home walked out at police commands, with some detained by police.
Police were awaiting a search warrant to search the property at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.