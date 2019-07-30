An autopsy tentatively scheduled for Tuesday on a man pulled from the Mississippi River has been postponed.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to an island in the river east of Andalusia, according to a sheriff's department release. A person boating on the river had spotted a body floating near the island.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office boat, along with Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department and Andalusia Fire Department boats assisted in the recovery of the body.
The doctor who normally performs the procedure for the county was not available, and the autopsy may take place later this week, said Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner.
On Monday, a sheriff's office spokesman said the body was that of a white man who had a tattoo on his left forearm and also had had a medical procedure on his right leg that included metal screws and plates to stabilize the work. The procedure was described as an "open reduction internal fixation."
Anyone who has information that could identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 309-558-3827.