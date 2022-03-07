Autopsy results announced in Moline shooting

A man killed by gunfire Friday near Hamilton Elementary School died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to preliminary autopsy results.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue, according to the Moline Police Department.

The scene was across the street from the school.

Robert E. Rhone, 35, Moline, was killed; and Antwon M. Hayes, 28, of Moline, is accused of the killing, according to authorities.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson released the preliminary results of the autopsy Monday.

Gustafson said he could not provide more details because of the ongoing investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Gustafson’s office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division.

Initial investigation indicates the two men knew each other and an argument led to the shooting, the police department said. Witnesses told police that someone possibly involved in the incident ran west along 32nd Avenue. Hayes was arrested about 8:07 a.m. in the area of 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Nearby Hamilton Elementary was locked down during the incident, Moline-Coal Valley School District officials said. There was no threat to the school.

Hayes has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Rock Island County court records.

A release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office said Rhone had been shot several times.

Hayes has made his first appearance in court and is next scheduled to appear March 22, court records state.

He was in custody Monday afternoon, held on a $2 million bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail.

To be released, he would have to post a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

