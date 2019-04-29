ALEDO — A Mercer County High School social sciences teacher facing two charges of predatory sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, made his first appearance in Mercer County Court Monday morning, and bail was set at $100,000.
Mark R. Artcher, 60, would have to post a $10,000 bond to be released.
Artcher was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at a local hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police.
Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Voigts told Judge Richard Zimmer that Artcher tried to commit suicide prior to his arrest. He also indicated there could be more victims.
Artcher's attorney, Katherine Drummond, appeared in court with him Monday.
Bail was set at $100,000 per Drummond's request. Voigts asked the court to set bond at $500,000.
Charges allege that "on or about April 6, 2019 ... said defendant grabbed the buttock of (victim) with his hand, for sexual gratification."
The second count alleges that "on or about March and April 2019," the suspect "placed his hand on the vagina of (victim) for the purpose of sexual gratification.”
Each of the two counts names a child under 13 years old.
Zimmer said these factors contributed to determination of the bail amount: "basically we have no (criminal) record here"; he is a lifelong resident; and the charges indicated "sexual contact, not sexual penetration."
Artcher was placed on leave from the Mercer County School District on April 24.
Artcher began teaching in the Aledo district in the 1989-90 school year.
Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The investigation was conducted by Illinois State Police investigators with the assistance of the Aledo Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Moline Police Department, according to the press release.
“The investigation is currently open and ongoing. Additional charges are anticipated upon review by the Mercer County state’s attorney,” according to the press release.
Monday in court, Artcher was ordered to have no contact with minors, to not attend schools, and to do an in-person check-in with court services two times each week.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13.