Two Bettendorf schools were placed on lockdown briefly Thursday morning because of a bank robbery at US Bank.
Bettendorf High School and Hoover Elementary School were placed on lockdown by the Bettendorf Police Department.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
The bank is located at 3120 Middle Road
More details as they become available.
Due to an event in the community, out of an abundance of caution, the Bett PD has directed BHS to go into lockdown procedures. There is NO danger at BHS; all staff and students are safe. This will be updated as we have more information. #bettpride— BettHS PRIDE (@u_bett) April 18, 2019
Text/email went to all parent/guardian contacts notifying situation has ended and that we have resumed normal procedures. All is well and safe @ BHS. #bettpride— BettHS PRIDE (@u_bett) April 18, 2019