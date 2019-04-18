Try 3 months for $3

Two Bettendorf schools were placed on lockdown briefly Thursday morning because of a bank robbery at US Bank.

Bettendorf High School and Hoover Elementary School were placed on lockdown by the Bettendorf Police Department.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The bank is located at 3120 Middle Road

More details as they become available.

Quad-City Times​

