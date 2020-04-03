Bar owner accused of defying COVID-19 closure order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A bar owner has been accused in Rock Island County of violating Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions against serving food and drink on site.

Stanley R. Farrow Jr., 50, of Fenton, Ill., faces misdemeanor charges of violation of the Illinois Department of Public Health closure order and reckless conduct, according to a news release issued Friday by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from actions Farrow allegedly took place on March 27.

Authorities contend Farrow allowed people to drink alcohol on the premises of Country Pub and Grill, his Hillsdale business, despite the state’s order suspending on-site consumption of food and drink during the coronavirus pandemic, the release states.

“We want our residents to know that public health is something we take very seriously and blatant acts of disregard for our local and statewide orders that are in place to protect us will not be tolerated,” State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal wrote in the release.

Events leading to the charges began when Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for a vehicle crash in which alcohol was suspected, according to the news release. The investigation led the deputies to the Country Pub and Grill where they found several vehicles in the parking lot.