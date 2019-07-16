SILVIS — A motorcyclist from Barstow was killed Sunday in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle.
The collision happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at Illinois 5 and 16th Avenue, according to the Silvis Police Department.
The motorcycle rider, Robert L. Alexander, 62, died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by the crash, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Genesis Medical Center's Silvis campus.
Toxicology tests are pending, but it is not believed Alexander was under the influence of anything at the time of the collision.
The driver of the SUV also was sent to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Further details about that person and the crash were not immediately available Tuesday.