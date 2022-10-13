Bellevue man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of estranged wife.

A charge of first-degree murder has been file against a Bellevue man accused in the shooting death of his estranged wife on Saturday.

Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty for killing Angela Prichard, 55.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Detective Dustin Hunningsen of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at 7:49 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, 1821 U.S. Highway 52 in Bellevue.

Deputies found Angela Prichard dead of a gunshot wound. She was the operator of the business.

Prichard had an active no-contact order filed against her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard.

During a post-Miranda interview, Christopher Prichard told officers he was angry about the no-contact order and went to the business while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun. Prichard stated he and Angela began to argue and he shot her with the shotgun. He then left the scene.

Prichard was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a rural Jackson County home on a charge of violating the no-contact order. A single count of first-degree murder was filed Thursday in Jackson County District Court.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday, Magistrate Sarah Oldsen set Prichard’s bond at $1 million, cash or surety. Oldsen also scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 20.

Prichard was being held Thursday night in the Jackson County Jail.

Prichard has been in legal trouble in recent years and has several cases pending in Jackson County District Court.

According to Jackson County District Court electronic records, Prichard is charged with first-degree theft stemming from an investigation that began June 4, 2019.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case filed by Bellevue Police Officer Josh Kilburg, Prichard had been working for Murphy Construction Group, LLC as an electrician.

Prichard's job was to go out and get jobs for Murphy and then he would be compensated per hour to do the work.

In several instances, Prichard made up several of his own invoices and gave them to customers. Prichard then had the customers make out their checks to him instead of Murphy Construction. Prichard then pocketed the money that was supposed to have been paid to Murphy Construction.

The amount of the canceled checks made out to Prichard totaled $36,050.00.

On July 8 during a hearing in Jackson County District Court, Prichard attempted to plead guilty to the first-degree theft charge with the state recommending two years of probation and suspending the 10-year prison sentence for the Class C felony.

Prichard also attempted to plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

However, District Court Judge Mark Lawson ruled that Prichard could not make a factual basis, in other words detail the crimes and their particulars. Lawson rejected both plea agreements and set a jury trial in the theft case for Nov. 7, and a pre-trial conference in the assault case for Oct. 28.

Prichard also was charged April 18 with one count of domestic abuse assault-first offense. The victim was Angela Marie Prichard. That charge is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days. A trial date was set in that case for Nov. 29.