Bellevue police recover body from Mississippi shore

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Bellevue Police are investigating a body that was found Saturday on the Mississippi River shoreline about one mile north of Bellevue.
Bellevue Police said a call came in at 1:32 p.m. reporting that a body had been found.
Police recovered the body and turned the remains over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner. The body will be taken to Ankeny, Iowa, for autopsy and positive identification.
No other details were released Saturday night.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today