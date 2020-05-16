You are the owner of this article.
Bellevue police recover body from Mississippi shore
Bellevue Police are investigating a body that was found Saturday on the Mississippi River shoreline about one mile north of Bellevue.

Bellevue Police said a call came in at 1:32 p.m. reporting that a body had been found.

Police recovered the body and turned the remains over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner. The body will be taken to Ankeny, Iowa, for autopsy and positive identification.

No other details were released Saturday night.

