Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who killed a "beloved" wild turkey in Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"Sometime between January 19-21, someone shot a wild turkey with an arrow in the area of 545 Valley View Drive, Moline. The two wild turkeys had become beloved "Moliners" living in this area.
"The arrow was found with blood and feathers on it; the hunter apparently took the turkey with him."
Anyone with knowledge about who is responsible are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.