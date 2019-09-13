A bench trial is scheduled Nov. 14 in Rock Island County Circuit Court for a Rock Island man accused of fatally stabbing Antonio A. Ortiz Jr. in December.
Jose Yanez, 29, of Rock Island, is charged with second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
The bench trial is slated to last two days, court records show.
Rock Island police were called about 5:21 a.m. Dec. 16 to the 2200 block of 17th Street for a report of a possible burglary and a person who was injured.
Officers found Ortiz, 30, of Rock Island, on the lawn of a residence on the block with an apparent stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Yanez was also at the scene and was arrested at that time on suspicion of domestic battery for an incident that occurred earlier in the day, according to police.
Yanez, in a court document filed in July by attorney Dan Dalton, said he stabbed Ortiz in self-defense and "defense of his dwelling."