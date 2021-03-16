Bettendorf aldermen approve change to park board

He said his service on the board had been an esteemed privilege and that the value the park board had brought to the city had been immeasurable.

Through contacts he has made at conferences, he received an opportunity to save $29,000 on replacement equipment for one of the city parks.

“If we have an opportunity to save $29,000 when they have that equipment on sale and having that come through us, that certainly saves us more than the park board costs the city to keep us,” Wilger said.

He also said seats on the board would be open in upcoming elections and asked the council to postpone the vote so there could be an opportunity to increase the board’s diversity in those elections.

Ploehn said previously that the final elected board would be offered positions on the appointed panel if the measure passed and that it would likely mean an expansion of the membership if all five joined.

At Tuesday’s meeting there was no discussion of that or of when the appointed board might become active.

