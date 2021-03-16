Bettendorf aldermen approve change to park board

Bettendorf will dissolve its elected city park board in favor of an appointed advisory board.
Tuesday’s vote by the city council was unanimous with one abstention. The abstention was Alderman Greg Adamson, 4th Ward, who said he had a relative associated with the park board.
The ordinance abolishing the elected board went into effect upon approval.
There are several reasons underlying the change, City Administrator Decker Ploehn has said. An appointed board could be more diverse and representative of the community, could eliminate duplications between the board and the city council and free up city employees from administrative tasks that support the elected park board such as preparing meeting minutes.
The members of the elected park board were Larry Makoben, Don Wells, Steve Wilger, Tim Carroll and Tom Dryg.
Before the vote, Wilger spoke during the public comment section of the meeting.
He said his service on the board had been an esteemed privilege and that the value the park board had brought to the city had been immeasurable.
Through contacts he has made at conferences, he received an opportunity to save $29,000 on replacement equipment for one of the city parks.
“If we have an opportunity to save $29,000 when they have that equipment on sale and having that come through us, that certainly saves us more than the park board costs the city to keep us,” Wilger said.
He also said seats on the board would be open in upcoming elections and asked the council to postpone the vote so there could be an opportunity to increase the board’s diversity in those elections.
Ploehn said previously that the final elected board would be offered positions on the appointed panel if the measure passed and that it would likely mean an expansion of the membership if all five joined.
At Tuesday’s meeting there was no discussion of that or of when the appointed board might become active.
Other coverage of the park board issue is available on the newspaper’s website.
The city council also approved its $119.8 million budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. That vote was unanimous with all aldermen present.
Details of the budget:
- The tax levy is level, but there will be an increase in city taxes because of a change in the state rollback on property taxes and a slight increase in sewer, storm water and solid waste fees.
- The city has included hiring three more police officers in the budget.
- The budget restores funding to operations trimmed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
- $16 million goes to the community improvement program.
Finance Director Jason Schadt said Tuesday night that someone with an average home — assessed at about $250,000 — would pay about an additional $63 or $64 per year in city property taxes and fees, for a total of about $2,380 per year to the city.
The city portion is about one-third of the total tax bill, Schadt said.