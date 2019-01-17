Bettendorf attorney Stephen Newport, accused of telling a former client that she could give him sexual favors in lieu of payment for his legal services, has been acquitted.
A Scott County jury on Wednesday afternoon found him not guilty of one count of prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor, during a trial that began Monday in Scott County Court.
It’s the second time Newport, 66, has been tried on the charge. On Dec. 14, Judge Andrew Chappell declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
That jury also found him not guilty of additional charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and indecent exposure.
Newport could not be reached Thursday for comment. Victoria Cole, one of his attorneys, said via email that "it is very unfortunate these claims were not fully investigated" and added she believed Newport would not have been charged had they been.
"It is also unfortunate it took so long, as well as two trials, for the truth to be revealed," she wrote. "He and his family are now finally able to move away from this nightmare."
During his first trial, a 43-year-old Davenport woman and former client of Newport's testified the two met at his office on Jan. 19, 2018, to talk about her personal injury lawsuit slated to go to trial.
During the meeting, the woman alleged Newport exposed himself and placed her hand on his scrotum while fondling himself. He later asked for oral sex or for her to undress in front of him in lieu of payment, she said.
She reported the incidents Jan. 24. On Feb. 7, she made a recorded phone call to Newport in front of a Bettendorf police officer. During the call, Newport made statements that prosecutors say confirmed the woman's statement in regard to Newport requesting the sex act in lieu of payment of legal fees.
Newport, in an interview with Bettendorf Police Detective Bryan Payton on March 14, denied the woman's allegations. He also denied they met in his office on Jan. 19.
When asked about his statements on the recorded phone call, Newport said he was asking her a question about her statement about payment and sexual favors.