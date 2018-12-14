A Scott County jury on Friday night found Bettendorf attorney Stephen Newport not guilty on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent exposure.
After a full day of deliberations, the jury of eight men and four women could not reach a unanimous agreement on a charge of prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor, leading Judge Andrew Chappell to declare a mistrial on that count.
A new court date has not yet been set on that charge.
Newport, 66, and his attorneys, Victoria Cole and Arthur Buzzell, declined comment after the verdict because of the pending charge.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister also declined comment.
The sex abuse charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the indecent exposure charge is a serious misdemeanor.
Testimony began Tuesday in Newport’s trial in Scott County District Court.
A 43-year-old Davenport woman and former client of Newport's testified this week that the two had met at his office on Jan. 19 to talk about her personal injury lawsuit that was slated to go to trial later that month.
Newport encouraged the woman to settle the case after a deposition of a medical expert earlier that month had not worked out in their favor. The woman said she wanted to take the case to trial, but reluctantly agreed to settle.
The woman testified that while they were in his office with the door closed, Newport exposed himself after talking about an implanted device in his scrotum. Without her permission, he placed her hand on his scrotum to feel the device and fondled himself at the same time, she said.
She said she pulled her hand away and left the office. Later that day, Newport called the woman about the case and told her that in lieu of payment for his legal services, she could give him oral sex or undress in front of him, she said.
She reported the incident on Jan. 24. On Feb. 7, she made a recorded phone call via speaker phone to Newport in front of a Bettendorf police officer. During the call, Newport made statements that prosecutors say confirmed the woman's statement in regard to Newport requesting the sex act in lieu of payment of legal fees.
Newport, in an interview with Bettendorf Police Detective Bryan Payton on March 14, denied the woman's allegations and said that he did not know how she would have known about the implanted device.
He also denied that the two even had a meeting in his office on Jan. 19.
When asked about his statements on the recorded phone call, Newport said he was asking her a question about her statement about payment and sexual favors.
McAllister said in his closing argument Thursday that there was "no reasonable explanation" as to how the woman knew that Newport had a scar on his abdomen, the color of his pubic hair, and that he had a medical device implanted in his scrotum if the incident did not happen.
He also argued that the Feb. 7 phone call further backed up the woman's claims.
Cole disputed the woman’s version of events and told jurors that her statements are not “reasonable” or consistent with the other evidence in the case, and that police did not fully investigate the matter to back-up or dispute her claims.
She said the woman was angry that her civil case was not going to trial and had a motive to make up an allegation about Newport.