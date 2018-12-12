Longtime attorney Stephen Newport told a Bettendorf police detective in March that he did not know how a female client he was representing in a civil case had known about a medical device that had been implanted following treatment for prostate cancer.
The woman, 43, had told police on Jan. 24 that the 66-year-old had taken her hand without her permission to feel the device in his lower abdomen, and then underneath his scrotum, during a meeting in his office on Jan. 19.
A video recording of Newport’s interview with Detective Bryan Payton was played Wednesday on the second full day of testimony in his trial in Scott County District Court.
He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution, and indecent exposure.
Payton testified Wednesday that police had executed a search warrant on Newport’s Bettendorf law office on March 14. Newport went to the police department to be interviewed later that day, Payton said.
During the interview, Newport talked about the woman’s personal injury lawsuit and said that he had encouraged her to settle her case, rather than take it to trial, after a deposition of a medical expert that did not work out in their favor.
He disputed that he met with the woman on Jan. 19 and said that they had spoken about a possible settlement on Jan. 18.
The woman testified Tuesday that she wanted to take her case to trial but reluctantly agreed to a settlement of $25,000.
She also testified that after leaving Newport’s office after the alleged incident, he called her later that afternoon and told her that “now you can take your clothes off” or give him oral sex in lieu of attorney fees.
Payton testified Wednesday that he met with the woman on Feb. 7 and was present when she made a phone call to Newport. During the call, the woman asked him about his earlier alleged statements about sexual favors.
“You’d give me (oral sex) you mean?” he asked on the call.
“Don’t worry about it. We’ll figure it out.”
Police have said in an arrest affidavit filed in April that Newport said he was just asking her a question about what she was talking about when she brought up payment options and sexual favors.
During the interview with Payton, Newport said the two never discussed sexual favors. He also denied that she ever touched him or that he touched her.
Payton testified that Newport had told him that the device he had implanted was used to assist with urinary incontinence following prostate cancer treatment.
Under questioning from Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister, Payton said he did not gather any evidence that would offer any alternate explanations about how the woman knew about the implanted medical device, the color of Newport’s pubic hair or that he had a scar on his abdomen.
“Did Mr. Newport provide you with any explanation for that when you met with him?” McAllister asked.
“No,” Payton said.
Defense attorney Victoria Cole asked Payton about a meeting on Feb. 15 between the woman and Newport at his office. The woman secretly audio and video recorded the meeting while Payton listened in.
When questioned by Cole, Payton said Newport did not make any incriminating statements during that meeting and that the woman did not appear frozen and was talkative.
He also said he did not request cell tower data to determine whether the woman was at Newport’s office on Jan. 19. Payton also said he did not interview anyone that was allegedly in the building at the time of the incident.
McAllister rested his case Wednesday after calling four witnesses over two days.
Cole and co-chair Art Buzzell will continue their case Thursday.