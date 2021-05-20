Bettendorf-based chiropractor charged with insurance fraud

A Bettendorf chiropractor was arrested Thursday for filing false insurance claims totaling more than $20,000.

Joshua David Blunt, 39, of Colona, worked as a chiropractor in Bettendorf. Police allege he submitted false patient and treatment information to Wellmark in 2018 and 2019. He used the names of two other chiropractors to submit the false claims.

Blunt received $20,778 in reimbursements from Wellmark, according to court documents.

Blunt has been charged with forgery, identity theft, insurance fraud and first-degree theft, all felonies.

He is also charged with fraudulent practice in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, for an unrelated incident from 2017.

Blunt bought a 2008 Flagstaff Travel Trailer in October 2017 for $8,500, court documents state. He applied for title and registration in November 2017, and reported the purchase price as $1, to avoid paying $424.90 in registration fees.

Blunt was released Wednesday from the Scott County Jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

