Bettendorf-based chiropractor pleads not guilty to insurance fraud charges

A Bettendorf chiropractor charged with insurance fraud pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Thursday in Scott County court.
Joshua David Blunt, 39, of Colona, was arrested May 20 for allegedly submitting false patient and treatment information to Wellmark in 2018 and 2019.
According to court documents, Blunt used the names of two other chiropractors to submit the false claims and received $20,778 in reimbursements from Wellmark.
Blunt has been charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, forgery, identity theft, insurance fraud and first-degree theft, all felonies.
He is also charged with fraudulent practice in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, for an unrelated incident from 2017.
Blunt bought a 2008 Flagstaff Travel Trailer in October 2017 for $8,500, court documents state. He applied for title and registration in November 2017 and reported the purchase price as $1, to avoid paying $424.90 in registration fees.