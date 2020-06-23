Bettendorf burglar was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet at time of his arrest

A sweatshirt and shoes matching the description were allegedly recovered at Landrum’s girlfriends’ residence and he was wearing an ankle bracelet when he was arrested.

-- 4800 block of Blackhawk Trail Court: a Louis Vuitton purse and a 2018 Land Rover were taken from a residence in this block.

Landrum allegedly admitted to entering the home while carrying the pistol, court records state. He also told police he crashed the Land Rover while attempting to leave the area. He was allegedly wearing the purse at the time of his arrest.

-- 5300 block of Julie Ann Court: an 2017 Audi Q7 was stolen from a residence in this block.

Authorities contend in the court records that Landrum also admitted to entering this residence while carrying the pistol, taking the Audi then abandoning the vehicle in the 2700 block of Willow Drive, Bettendorf.

Police found the Audi after Landrum was interviewed, court records state.

Landrum was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Parkview Lane, Davenport, according to court records. When officers stopped him, Landrum allegedly ran but was captured shortly after.