A Bettendorf businessman who pleaded guilty less than three months ago in his 12th drunken-driving case was arrested Tuesday after police say they caught him driving on a revoked license.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said an officer spotted Brian Rashid, 58, co-owner of the Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, driving eastbound in the 800 block of State Street at 11:13 a.m.
The officer recognized Rashid and the vehicle he was driving and noted that the rear license plate was not displayed properly.
Kimball said the officer ran the front license plate number and confirmed that Rashid’s license was revoked.
The officer pulled Rashid over in the 1200 block of State Street and charged him with driving while license revoked, driving under suspension, and display of plates, all misdemeanors.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 12:01 p.m. He posted bond and was released 45 minutes later, according to online jail records.
Early on Jan. 30, Rashid was pulled over by Bettendorf police and charged with operating while intoxicated.
He pleaded guilty to the charge in late March and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He also was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a fine of $1,250 and complete a court-ordered electronic-monitoring program, according to court records.
As a condition of his probation, Rashid cannot have any law violations, according to court records.
The OWI charge initially was categorized third offense but later was reduced to first offense because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.
In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.
In 2011, Rashid, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.