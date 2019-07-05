Two people face charges after an incident that began in Rock Island Thursday night ended when the vehicle the pair were in crashed in downtown Bettendorf near the Interstate 74 bridge.
Bettendorf police were contacted at 10:21 p.m. Thursday by the Scott Emergency Communications Center that two vehicles were coming over the I-74 Bridge from Moline following each other, according to a news release from the Bettendorf Police Department.
One of the vehicles had been struck by gunfire in Rock Island from the other vehicle, a tan 2003 Chevy Impala.
The caller from the victim vehicle had contacted police dispatchers in an attempt to give locations.
At 10:27 p.m. the suspect vehicle was located near 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road by Iowa State Patrol and Bettendorf police vehicles gave pursuit, police said.
The pursuit continued south on Utica Ridge Road, east on Spruce Hills Drive, south on 18th Street to the downtown area where multiple Bettendorf police units converged.
During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle intentionally tried to strike the Iowa State Patrol and Bettendorf police vehicles, police said.
Once downtown the Iowa State Patrol unit made intentional contact with the fleeing vehicle in the 1800 block of State Street to end the pursuit. This spun the vehicle around heading the wrong way on State Street where it intentionally struck Bettendorf squad cars before striking a light pole at 16th and State streets where the vehicle came to a stop.
Police then apprehended the two occupants of the vehicle where a handgun was recovered.
The driver of the vehicle Ammanda Kaye Medina, 29, no address listed, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with attempt to cause serious injury, driving the wrong way, eluding, obedience to police officers and speeding.
The passenger, Darrell Kenneth Holloway, 28, of Moline, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, and on a warrant for apprehension for aggravated domestic battery out of Rock Island County.
Rock Island Police detectives responded to assist with the investigation with additional charges to follow.
There were no injuries.
There was damage to the Iowa State Patrol unit and three Bettendorf police units, one of which is not driveable.