A Bettendorf counselor has pleaded guilty a second time to kissing and touching an adult client in December 2017.
On Wednesday, Aracely Schutters, 46, filed a written plea through her attorney, Joel Walker, to one count of sexual exploitation in Scott County District Court. She initially
She faces up to two years in prison when she is sentenced March 7. However, prosecutors said in a plea agreement also filed Wednesday that they will recommend two years of supervised probation.
They will resist a request for a deferred judgement “based on the circumstances of the case,” according to the plea agreement.
Schutters initially pleaded guilty to the charge in February. A judge in June allowed her to take back the plea after he found she was not informed of the ramifications – such as the sex offender registry or special sentence requirements – when she entered the plea.
Bettendorf police say Schutters invited an adult client to her home and got the woman into her hot tub with the intent of discussing her issues, according to police.
Schutters said in her written guilty plea that she kissed the woman and touched her inner thigh while in the hot tub. She later apologized, according to police.
In an interview with officers, Schutters admitted to the act, according to police.
Iowa Code criminalizes any sexual conduct by a therapist or counselor with an emotionally dependent patient or client or an emotionally dependent former patient or client, regardless of age.
Sexual conduct, according to Iowa Code, includes kissing or touching.