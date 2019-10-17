A Bettendorf man and his girlfriend are facing charges after Bettendorf police said he sent sexually explicit messages and images to three girls, ages 16, 14 and 11, between Nov. 23, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2019.
James Diamond Green, 35, of 3590 Manchester Dr., is charged with one count of exploitation of a minor and one count of enticing a minor. Both charges carry a prison sentence of 10 years.
Green also is charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, and child endangerment without injury. Each of those charges carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
April Dawn Benischek, 40, is charged with one count of child endangerment without injury.
According to the arrest affidavit, on about Sept. 1 Green began texting the 11-year-old girl, a relative of Benischek. Green told her to wear an outfit he had laid out for her, and to put on "cute underwear" and to do her hair and makeup. He told her to wait for him and offered to buy her two cats and a new phone if she complied.
He threatened to break the girl’s phone and said they would not have Christmas if she did not.
The girl did not comply.
Green went into the victim’s bedroom naked and got into bed with her at one point, putting his hand on her side.
The girl got out of the bed and locked herself in the bathroom with her phone and messaged and called other relatives to tell them what had happened.
According to the arrest affidavit, in November 2018, Green also sent photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl. Of the seven photos he sent, four had obscene material, including images of himself fully or partially nude.
Green also asked the girl to send him nude images of herself. During an interview with police Green admitted to asking the girl for nude images but told her to wait until she was 18 to do so.
Green was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000.
Benischek also was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $5,000.