Bettendorf felon arrested with drugs, guns and money

A Bettendorf man was caught with drugs, guns and money Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant.

Davenport police arrested Deandre Darnell Blakely, 25, after searching his car and his home in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive, Bettendorf.

He faces felony charges of felon in possession of a handgun and possession with intent to deliver.

According to police reports, Blakely was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Davenport police officers followed him Tuesday from his home to a business in Davenport.

The officers presented Blakely with a search warrant and searched him and his 2009 Porsche Cayenne. Police say they found $400 in his right front pants pocket and an additional $220 in his left front pants pocket. The report said Blakely consented to a search of his car and detectives say they located $11,822 in a child's diaper bag.

Detectives searched Blakely's Bettendorf home and say they found a .45-caliber Glock handgun and 118 grams, or about a quarter pound, of marijuana. They said they found a scale in the kitchen.

Detectives said they found more drugs and guns in the basement — 3.78 pounds of marijuana in three pound packaging bags, a Taraus .40-caliber handgun, and a 1911 .45-caliber handgun.

Detectives said ammunition was found in the hall closet.

