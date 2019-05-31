A Bettendorf man was sentenced this week to seven years in prison on methamphetamine and gun charges.
Laron Josiah Carr, 26, of Bettendorf, must serve three years of supervised release when he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
He pleaded guilty in January to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
According to the plea agreement, on May 31, 2018, Bettendorf police responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm.
When they arrived, Carr ran from officers and drew a loaded firearm. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Carr was also in possession of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale as ecstasy.
He initially faced charges in Scott County District Court; those charges were dismissed in September after he was indicted in federal court.