Bettendorf man accused of punching teen getting off school bus

A Bettendorf man punched a 14-year-old during an argument on the street, according to Scott County authorities.

Michael Todd Phipps, 45, faces a single count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, according to court records. He is accused of punching the teen in the face at 1:19 p.m. on May 25 in the 3700 block of Vogal Court in Bettendorf. The boy suffered a concussion, a large bump above one of his eyes and swelling.

Phipps and the boy first encountered each other after the boy got off the school bus in front of Armstrong Elementary School in the 3300 block of Central Avenue, according to court documents. Phipps was parked across the street, waiting to pick up his children.

Phipps backed up his truck and collided with some trash cans, knocking the cans over, according to court records.

The boy allegedly yelled, “Good job, dude.”

Phipps got mad, left his truck and approached the boy, yelling at him, according to court records. The teen kept walking and Phipps returned to his truck and drove after the boy.

When he got close, Phipps got out and confronted the boy again, going “nose to nose” with him and yelling, the court records state. Phipps bumped the boy’s face with his own.

Phipps returned to his truck, drove off, dropped off his children, and returned to the area and confronted the boy again, court records state.

They were again nose-to-nose when the boy allegedly blew his breath in Phipps’ face. Phipps responded by punching the teenager in the left eye, police said.

The boy was treated in an emergency room.

Phipps was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:20 p.m. on May 26, according to the jail website. He was in custody for about two hours before being released on a $1,000 bond.

He made his first appearance Friday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 16, court records state.

