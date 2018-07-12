A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after running from and scuffling with officers after trying to pass fake money at local gas stations, according to the Bettendorf Police Department.
Malique Shyheim Hudson, 23, last known address in the 1500 block of Brown Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:20 p.m. on one count of assault on police officer resulting in bodily injury and two counts of interference with official acts with injury, all misdemeanors.
He remained in the jail late Thursday afternoon on a $4,000 bond.
At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station, 3718 State St., after receiving a report that Hudson was trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill, according to an arrest affidavit released by police.
He also tried to use the bill at State Mart, 3715 State St., according to the affidavit.
Officers found Hudson walking in the 2900 block of State Street. He was uncooperative and physically resisted three officers and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.
Hudson was caught in the 2500 block of Grant Street and resisted and assaulted an officer, who was subsequently taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for neck, head and back pain, according to the affidavit.
A second officer suffered a bloody nose and a scraped knee, according to the affidavit.
Hudson continued to resist by kicking and flailing as officers tried to secure him, according to the affidavit.
Officers later learned that the counterfeit bill was prop movie money which, under case law, does not constitute a crime unless good are received, according to the affidavit.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the officer taken to the hospital has been released is not yet back to full duty.