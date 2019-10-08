{{featured_button_text}}
A Bettendorf man was arrested late Monday night after displaying a handgun during an argument.

The Bettendorf Police took Aaron Hanson-Gales, 20, into custody just after 11 p.m. after he and a group of people allegedly showed up at a home in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive. He is charged with assault while displaying a weapon.

The victim claimed Hanson-Gales tried to intimidate her and her son. He allegedly took a "black semi-automatic pistol" from a fanny pack three different times and "waved it in front of the victim's face."

