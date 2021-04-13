Bettendorf man arrested for peddling meth

A Bettendorf man has been arrested after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from an apartment in which he and a woman were found.

Briar Tracy Land, 26, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Land also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Land also is charged with second-degree theft as he was driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday when he was arrested. That charge also is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, at noon on April 1, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police searched an apartment in which they located Land and a woman, Morgan Cornette, 37.

Officers also seized a total of 50 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.