Bettendorf man arrested for peddling meth

A Bettendorf man has been arrested after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from an apartment in which he and a woman were found.
Briar Tracy Land, 26, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Land also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Land also is charged with second-degree theft as he was driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday when he was arrested. That charge also is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, at noon on April 1, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Bettendorf police searched an apartment in which they located Land and a woman, Morgan Cornette, 37.
Officers also seized a total of 50 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.
Land admitted to police that he had traveled to Burlington with a person and that person purchased two ounces of meth. There are 28.35 grams in an ounce. Police say that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose, or "hit," of meth.
A search of Land’s cell phone indicated he is involved with methamphetamine sales.
Cornette declined to make any statements to police, but a search of her cell phone indicated she also is involved in the trafficking of meth and an arrest warrant has been requested for her, according to the affidavits for Land. Cornette was not in custody Tuesday and Scott County District Court online records do not indicate that she has yet been charged.
Bettendorf police arrested Lamb early Tuesday. At the time of his arrest he was driving a stolen vehicle. According to that arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Wyatt Flickinger, Lamb said that he had taken possession of the vehicle from another person at the Baymont Inn, 400 Jason Way.
Land was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000, and a $2,000 bond, cash or surety, on a charge of third-degree theft for which he had failed to appear for his court dates.
A preliminary hearing in Land’s cases has been scheduled for April 23 in Scott County District Court.