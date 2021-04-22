Bettendorf man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

A Bettendorf man faces charges of sexual abusing a child under age 12.
Bettendorf Police arrested Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, on three charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
Draese reportedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim more than three times between January 2018 and August 2020, according to court documents. The assaults reportedly took place at a residence on Riverview Lane, Bettendorf.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Draese is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
