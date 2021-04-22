 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
0 comments
topical alert top story

Bettendorf man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

  • Updated
  • 0

A Bettendorf man faces charges of sexual abusing a child under age 12.

Wyatt Draese.jpg

Wyatt Draese

Bettendorf Police arrested Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, of Bettendorf, on three charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

Draese reportedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim more than three times between January 2018 and August 2020, according to court documents. The assaults reportedly took place at a residence on Riverview Lane, Bettendorf. 

Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. 

Draese is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen: Climate goals need collective action

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News