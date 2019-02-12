A 38-year-old Bettendorf man has been arrested on heroin distribution charges in connection with the overdose death of another man April 7.
Michael Randy Spencer, of 2750 Tech Dr., Apt. 207, is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance-heroin, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Spencer also is charged with one count of conspiracy, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Doug Scott, on April 7, Spencer made up two syringes of heroin that he had purchased with money given to him by Tyler Ekstrand.
Ekstrand could not find a vein to inject the heroin so Spencer offered to inject the syringe into him. Spencer then used the syringe to inject the heroin into Ekstrand’s hand.
A short time later, Ekstrand, who was 23 at the time, overdosed and died on the floor of Spencer’s apartment.
Spencer was arrested Monday. He was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Federal authorities have taken over similar local cases involving the crime of possession with the intent to deliver heroin causing death.
A conviction at the federal level of possession with the intent to deliver heroin causing death carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years. There is no parole in the federal system.