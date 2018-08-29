A 21-year-old Bettendorf man has been arrested on child pornography-related charges, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said late Wednesday.
Alexander Richard Valant, of 5295 Surrey Dr., is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Valant also is facing four counts of possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act first offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Eric Roloff, on July 30, 2016, Tumblr.com reported the uploading of suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The upload was under the account belonging to Valant.
Tumblr also provided the IP, or Internet Provider, address where the suspected child porn was uploaded from. The address belonged to Valant’s address, according to the arrest affidavits.
The uploads consisted of nude underage boys and girls, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 15, 2017, Sheriff’s investigators searched Valant’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices including a laptop belonging to Valant.
A forensic examination of the computer revealed at least four confirmed pictures of child pornography along with other provocative photos of underage boys and girls, according to the affidavits.
Valant was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.