Bettendorf man arrested on child pornography charges

A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday for possessing and promoting child pornography, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Tovar Rodriguez, 37, has been charged with five counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a child.

The sheriff's office started investigating Rodriguez after receiving a cybertip in June from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The United States Secret Service is assisting the sheriff's office with this investigation.

Rodriguez is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $27,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.