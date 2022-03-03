Bettendorf man arrested on meth and weapons charges

A Bettendorf man was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking investigation, police said.

Shaun David Powell, 40, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Powell also is charged with one count each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both of those charges are Class D felonies that carry prison sentences of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, Paul received information that Powell was selling methamphetamine and that he had a firearm.

During surveillance on Powell’s home, Paul saw Powell leave his residence, place a black pouch in the trunk of his Chevrolet Camaro and drive away. The Camaro did not have a license plate.

Powell’s driving privileges have been suspended in Iowa, according to the affidavit.

Paul initiated a traffic stop. When asked to exit the vehicle, Powell got out and a handgun dropped from either his waistband or his sweatshirt pocket. The gun turned out to be a Heritage Manufacturing Stealth Shadow C-4200 .40-caliber handgun. Powell admitted that he traded a heater for the firearm from Facebook Marketplace.

During a search of Powell officers seized 3.12 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

In the trunk of Powell’s Camaro, officers seized 7.07 grams of meth, a digital scale and $270 in cash.

A search warrant was served at Powell’s home where officers located another 1.1 grams of meth.

The total amount of methamphetamine seized cam to 11.29 grams. Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Powell had 112.9 doses of meth to sell.

Powell was booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday.

During Powell's first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh set Powell’s bond at $25,000, cash only, and scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for March 11.

On March 22, 2004, Powell was arrested in Rock Island County on weapons charges. Those charges were dismissed in April 2004, as federal authorities took over the case.

Powell pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm. On March 3, 2005, U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Powell to 37 months, or three years and one month, in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.