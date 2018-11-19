Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash or surety for a Bettendorf man who police say had multiple “one pot” methamphetamine labs in his home.
Nathan Michael Galbraith, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of sodium hydroxide, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 29.
At 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police searched Galbraith’s home in the 3800 block of Prairie Lane after officers were dispatched for a drug complaint.
Officers found several labs with more than five grams of a mixture that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.
Galbraith admitted he attempted to make methamphetamine and knew it was inside the home.