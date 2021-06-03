Bettendorf man charged with improperly touching child

A 74-year-old Bettendorf man is facing charges that he improperly touched a child.
John Richard Reyes Sr. is charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child.
Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, Reyes admitted to police that he improperly touched a 9-year-old girl.
The incidents occurred between March 8 and March 31.
Reyes was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
He is expected to make a first appearance in Scott County District Court on Friday.
