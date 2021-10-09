Bettendorf man charged with selling crack cocaine in Clinton

A Bettendorf man has been arrested by Clinton Police for allegedly selling cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
Joseph Jacob Alphonso Akins, 33, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver under 40 grams of cocaine base. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Akins also is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with possession of heroin-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. Akins also is charged interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Fabian Harper, at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Akins was driving a 2007 Saturn Aura in the 500 block of 8th Avenue S.
Harper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for an improper brake light.
When the Saturn stopped, Akins ran from the vehicle. Akins was taken into custody in the 500 block of 6th Avenue S.
Akins was taken to the Clinton County Jail for booking and was asked if he possessed anything illegal. Akins stated that he did not.
A corrections officer searched Akins and found a plastic bag containing multiple small white rocks consistent with crack cocaine. An inspection of the contents showed there were 15 individually packaged rocks in smaller plastic bags inside the larger plastic bag.
Another small bag containing 4.55 grams of heroin also was found in Akins’ possession.
Akins’ vehicle was searched after the police drug dog alerted officers to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console. Akins has a felony conviction in Illinois.
Akins was being held Saturday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.