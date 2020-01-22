Bettendorf man charged with selling heroin

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a Bettendorf man for selling heroin to an undercover agent on at least four occasions in January.

Jon Christian Nielsen, 38, of 3475 Winston Dr., Apt. 4, is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:51 p.m.

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

According to the affidavit filed QCMEG agents, undercover agents made four purchases of heroin from Nielsen during the month of January. The first buy was for .68 grams, while the next two were for .54 grams each, and the fourth was for .30 grams.

After each of the purchases agents confirmed the presence of heroin with field tests.

During a search of Nielsen’s apartment Wednesday agents seized a digital scale and used syringes.

Nielsen was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $30,000 bond, cash or surety, and will make a first court appearance on the charges Thursday.

