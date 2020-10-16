Bettendorf man charged with sex abuse after assaulting woman at store

For the second time in less than two years a 20-year-old Bettendorf man has assaulted a woman at a grocery store.

Damian Neil McMahill, of the 2100 block of Central Avenue, is charged third-degree sexual abuse in connection with an assault that occurred Thursday at Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer James Meier, at 12:26 p.m. officers responded to the Walmart on West Kimberly Road to investigate an assault.

McMahill followed the victim in the store for about two to three minutes. When the victim stopped in an aisle to shop, McMahill grabbed the woman around the neck with his arm to prevent her from escaping.

With his other hand he forcibly fondled the woman while the woman tried to fight back.

After the assault McMahill changed his clothing and hair style to avoid capture. However, McMahill was located in his car in the store’s parking lot. The clothing that he wore during the assault also was recovered from the vehicle.