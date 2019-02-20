A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on drug and gun charges following an ongoing investigation launched by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Lee Cruz, 39, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and drug tax stamp violation.
The drug charges are a Class C felony, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class D felony, each punishable by up to five years in prison.
He will be arraigned on the charges March 21. Court records show that he was released from custody under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant at Cruz’s home in the 1800 block of Oak Street on Oct. 4 as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
He was not present when the property was searched.
Agents located a “Batman” box buried in mulch next to the home that contained a clear plastic bag containing approximately 7.54 grams of a mixture of cocaine and methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing approximately 0.93 grams of cocaine and a clear plastic bag containing approximately 0.46 grams of cocaine.
Inside the home, agents also located a handwritten drug ledger; two digital scales, one of which contained a white crystalline residue on it; a Colt .25-caliber pistol; a single shot Savage Arms .20-gauge shotgun; assorted ammunition; drug paraphernalia; and less than a gram of marijuana.
Agents located several items of "Batman" clothing and memorabilia inside the residence also.
Agents spoke to Cruz’s girlfriend, Cidney Marie Ogden, who said the firearms belonged to her. An agent spoke to Cruz on the phone, but he declined to be interviewed.
The Special Operations Unit conducted another search at the home on Tuesday as part of a drug and theft investigation.
Agents found methamphetamine pipes, marijuana pipes, digital scales and stolen merchandise from a Davenport business, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ogden, 23, was arrested on a Rock Island County traffic warrant. She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, from the October search and drug paraphernalia from the search on Tuesday.
Cruz was seen leaving the residence in a vehicle and was detained nearby. He admitted to an agent that he had lived at the home since approximately the summer of 2018.
He said he had been a methamphetamine and cocaine dealer in the past but does not do it anymore, according to the affidavit.
He admitted to having knowledge of the firearms in the home and that he handled them and “played with them" and "washed them” and told his girlfriend to get them out of the home because he is a convicted felon and cannot have them in the home.
Cruz has a felony conviction in Texas in 2005 on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to the affidavit.