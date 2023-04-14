A Bettendorf man is facing sex abuse charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Colby Richard Shaft, 19, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a child by being four or more years older than the victim.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by LeClaire Police Officer Austin Smock, on Feb. 6, officers took a report at the LeClaire Police Department of a sexual abuse case that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. The victim’s parents told officers that Shaft had sex with the victim, who was 14 years old, that resulted in the girl becoming pregnant.

The victim’s parents also said Shaft and the girl had sex in in August of 2022.

Shaft was 18 years old at the time.

The Child Protection Resource Center was informed of the incident and arranged for a forensic interview with the victim. During the interview the victim confirmed she had had sex with Shaft about Dec. 30 and one other time.

On Feb. 16, Shaft met with officers at the Bettendorf Police Department for an interview where he admitted to having sex with the victim around Dec. 27 and in August of 2022.

There also are messages between Shaft and the victim’s parents in which he confirmed he got the girl pregnant.

Shaft was arrested Thursday and was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

He was expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday morning in Scott County District Court when a judge was expected to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.