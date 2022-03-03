 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf man gets 50 years on child pornography charges

A Bettendorf man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on charges that he produced and possessed child pornography.

Justin Treanton, 37, was sentenced Monday, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the federal Southern District of Iowa. His 30-year sentence for the charge of producing child pornography is to be served consecutively with his 20-year sentence on the possession charge.

Upon completion of the sentence, Treanton would have to be on supervised release for the rest of his life and register as a sex offender, the release states.

The investigation began after an under-cover police officer in New Zealand was sent child pornography, the release states.

Authorities contend the images the officer received were traced to Treanton – who produced them– and further investigation uncovered more child pornography on his cellular telephone, the release states.

The Department of Homeland Security, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Bettendorf Police Department all took part in the investigation.

