Bettendorf man on parole until 2028 arrested for selling cocaine

A Bettendorf man on parole until 2028 for drugs, weapons and other convictions was arrested early Sunday for selling cocaine, Davenport police said.
Quayshan Lamontez Moore, 28, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Moore also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 4:35 a.m. a Silver Jeep with no license plates turned into a parking lot at 501 N. Marquette St. The address is of Francis Housing LLC, a low-income housing apartment building.
The vehicle had been involved earlier in a failure to stop incident when police tried to pull it over.
Moore was in the rear passenger-side seat. A police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. During a search officers seized from the door pocket six individually wrapped bags with .45 grams of cocaine in each.
Officers also seized 12 individually wrapped bags with .9 grams of cocaine in each.
All of the bags of cocaine were located in a larger clear plastic bag.
Moore also had $901 in cash.
During a first appearance Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells set a preliminary hearing for Dec. 1. Wells then released Moore on his own recognizance to the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections. Moore posted a cash bond of $1,000 to resolve a warrant out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on a speeding ticket. Moore then was released from the Scott County Jail.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Moore is on parole until Dec. 30, 2028.
On Aug. 16, 2017, Bettendorf Police arrested Moore on numerous charges including selling crack cocaine, carrying weapons, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, in this case a Diamondback .380-caliber handgun, among other charges.
On Nov. 22, 2017, a Scott County jury found Moore guilty of the charges.
On Jan. 5, 2018, Scott County District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Moore to an enhanced sentence of 20 years on the drug charge, plus a consecutive term of five years on the gun charge. Moore also was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of five years for violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp statute, five years for interference with official acts using a firearm, two years for carrying weapons, and one year for assault. Moore also was sentenced to a concurrent term of two years in prison for a third-degree theft charge to which he had pleaded guilty. He also was sentenced to concurrent terms of one year in prison for a misdemeanor assault conviction and fourth-degree criminal mischief conviction.