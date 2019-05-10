A Bettendorf man admitted Friday that he placed a syringe filled with heroin into a vein in the hand of a 23-year-old Davenport man on April 7, 2018.
However, 38-year-old Michael Randy Spencer said Tyler Ekstrand himself pushed down the plunger on the syringe before he overdosed and died in Spencer's apartment.
He made the admission during a hearing in Scott County District Court and pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of heroin, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and the defense can make any recommendation when he is sentenced June 21.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of conspiracy to deliver heroin.
Michael Spencer was arrested in January; he remained in the Scott County Jail Friday.
Michael Spencer is represented by attorney Joel Walker.
His brother and co-defendant, Gregory Jason Spencer, 41, pleaded guilty last month to delivery of heroin as a habitual offender. The charge carries an enhanced sentence of up to 15 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of three years that must be served before he is eligible for parole.
Gregory Spencer, who was arrested in March, will also be sentenced June 21.
On April 7, 2018, Spencer drew up syringes of purported heroin he had obtained using money provided by Ekstrand, Bettendorf police said in arrest affidavits filed in his case.
He then provided a syringe containing heroin to both Ekstrand and Michael Spencer.